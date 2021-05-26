Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 310 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $346.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

