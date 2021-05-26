Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,810 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.23. 276,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,303,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

