Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,767. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.