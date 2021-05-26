Peony Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.24 million and $2,262.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002956 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,779,048 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.