Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $94.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $389.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $456.11 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $472.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,792. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $560.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

