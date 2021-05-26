Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

PBT stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.