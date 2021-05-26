Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. 130,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,817. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

