Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

XOM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 844,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

