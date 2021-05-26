Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

BUD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 29,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

