Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 820 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. 33,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

