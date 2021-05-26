Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.47 on Wednesday, hitting $2,382.34. 24,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,993.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

