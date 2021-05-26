Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,873 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.51% of DarioHealth worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.30. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

