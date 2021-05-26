Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 52,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. 175,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.