Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth approximately $45,360,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of TBA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,825. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28.

Thoma Bravo Advantage Company Profile

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.