Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $3.54 Million Position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 485,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $4,609,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PACE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.