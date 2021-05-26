Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.250 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.19-0.25 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 11,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,734. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $799.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

