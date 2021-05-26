Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 311.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

