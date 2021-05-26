Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,514. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

