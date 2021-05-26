Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock worth $26,241,626. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

