Piper Sandler Comments on PBF Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of PBF opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.