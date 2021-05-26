Playgroundz Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 62% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,653.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00356593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00187754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00829464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

