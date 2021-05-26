Plian Price Tops $0.0259 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Plian has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $493,768.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 823,285,234 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.