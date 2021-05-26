Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Polis has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.68 million and $692.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00103610 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.69 or 0.02944893 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.