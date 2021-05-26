Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 1,221.7% in May

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 1,221.7% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 1,389,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POAHY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.