Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 8.7%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 2,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $516.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

