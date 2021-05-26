PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Up 146.4% This Week

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded up 146.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00343981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00821864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032152 BTC.

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,722 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.

