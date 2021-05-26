PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 12,592 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PSMT stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $5,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

