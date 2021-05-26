Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 18,900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of USMC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 5,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period.

