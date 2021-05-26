Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after buying an additional 382,453 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Progress Software by 58.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

