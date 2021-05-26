Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $1.70

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $1.44 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004421 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00097719 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002340 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003005 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015340 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.