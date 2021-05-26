Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,153 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,576,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,386 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.