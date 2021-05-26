Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $302,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,068,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

