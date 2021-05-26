Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

