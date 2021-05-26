Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $316,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

