Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 336 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

