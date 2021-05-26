Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,139 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 80.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

