Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $360,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.