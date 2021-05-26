Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Prosus has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.