Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Prothena stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

