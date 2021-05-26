Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 2,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,548. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,808 shares of company stock worth $214,708. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

