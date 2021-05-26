ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $225,084.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00376559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00869887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033468 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

