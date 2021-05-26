PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.34. 6,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.