PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Insider Buys $199,158.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,621. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

