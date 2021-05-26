Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s current price.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,889.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.