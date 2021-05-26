Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

FREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

