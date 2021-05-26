Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.80 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$37.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$19.88 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.52 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.