Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Carvana stock opened at $259.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total value of $1,298,492.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at $315,888.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025,241 shares of company stock worth $277,023,435. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 16,567.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

