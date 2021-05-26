Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Decreased by Analyst

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Potbelly in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

In other Potbelly news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.