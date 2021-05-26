Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $47,310.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

