Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

DE stock opened at $360.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $4,284,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

